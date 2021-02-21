Spectral Wound Premiere New Song "Frigid and Spellbound" From Upcoming New Album "A Diabolic Thirst"
Spectral Wound premiere a new song entitled "Frigid and Spellbound", taken from their upcoming new album "A Diabolic Thirst", which will be out on April 16th via Profound Lore.
Check out now "Frigid and Spellbound" below.
