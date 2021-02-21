Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single “Dick Filet”
Sanguisugabogg premiere their new single titled “Dick Filet“, taken from the band’s impending Century Media Records debut full-length “Tortured Whole”, due out March 26th.
Explains Sanguisugabogg’s Devin Swank:
“This song is about a wild innermost desire inside of us and that’s slowly killing and torturing pedophiles.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Slomatics Guitarist On New Split EP And Live Album
- Next Article:
Stillwell (Korn, P.O.D.) Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single 'Dick Filet'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.