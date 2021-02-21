Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single “Dick Filet”

Sanguisugabogg premiere their new single titled “Dick Filet“, taken from the band’s impending Century Media Records debut full-length “Tortured Whole”, due out March 26th.



Explains Sanguisugabogg’s Devin Swank:

“This song is about a wild innermost desire inside of us and that’s slowly killing and torturing pedophiles.”