Slomatics Posts New Song "Kaan" Online
Band Photo: Slomatics (?)
Releasing their most recent album "Canyons" in 2019, Slomatics have solidified their status as veterans of the underground heavy scene since forming in 2004 with 6 albums and a number of split releases alongside Conan, Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard and Holly Hunt. Now as part of their upcoming split LP with Ungraven they have shared new track, "Kaan." The band state:
"Sometimes the joy of music is the contrast between light and shade, the subtle textures and the space between notes. Other times it’s just about turning the amps to eleven, loading as much fuzz into the signal as possible, putting everything in the red, cranking out the same neanderthal riff relentlessly and screaming into the void. Kaän is most definitely the latter."
You can check out the song at their official bandcamp.
