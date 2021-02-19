Baest Premiere New Track & Music Video "Genesis" From Upcoming New Album "Necro Sapiens"
Danish death metal outfit, Baest will premiere a new song and music video called "Genesis", taken from their upcoming new album "Necro Sapiens" in a few hours (as of press time). The new record will be out in stores March 5th, 2021 via Century Media Records.
