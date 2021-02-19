Rivers Like Veins Premiere New Single "Wanderer on the Edge of Dreams" From Upcoming New Album "The Hidden Portals"
Kraków, Poland-based atmospheric black metal outfit Rivers Like Veins premiere a new single named "Wanderer on the Edge of Dreams", taken from their upcoming new album "The Hidden Portals". The album is to be released by Werewolf Promotion (CD) in April, 2021.
