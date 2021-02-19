Purity Premiere New Track & Music Video "Serpentine" From Upcoming New EP "Animus"

Las Vegas-based nu metalcore band Purity premiere a new track and music video titled "Serpentine". The song is taken from their impending new EP "Animus", which will be out in stores March 19 via Bandcamp.





Says frontman Worm:

“‘Serpentine’ is easily the most venomous Purity has ever been, which makes it a fair representation of Animus. It’s the angriest music we’ve ever made, all piss and vinegar, which is a fair bit different than our last EP. ‘Serpentine’ in particular came about from having seen so many people do nasty shit to one another, being stung by people we thought we could trust, and seeing people play social games to gain success, validation or ‘clout’—whatever you wanna call it. This is a testament to just keeping true and pure to who we are and not tolerating anything less from anyone. We wrote it for everyone who can identify with that mindset. It’s like we’ve always said: it’s for the freaks, fuck the fakes.”