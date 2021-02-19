Domkraft Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dawn of Man" From Upcoming New Album "Seeds "

Swedish psychedelic stoner rock outfit Domkraft premiere a new song and music video called "Dawn of Man", taken from their upcoming new album "Seeds ". The effort will be released on April 30 via Magnetic Eye Records.





Expalins singer/bassist Martin Wegeland:

“’Dawn of Man’ is the sound of the physical rebuilding of human civilization. We need new places of worship, cleansed of fear, hate and everything else that corrodes a society. So, the idea is a kind of modern pyramids, utopian ‘audiodomes,’ and this song represents the construction phase of these. We went for a mechanical yet earthy feel, based on this rolling, neck-breaking drum beat that just keeps moving. It should feel like being in the middle of a crowd full of clenched fists wielding sledgehammers, unable to stand still.”