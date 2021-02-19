God’s Hate (Twitching Tongues, Terror, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Be Harder”

God’s Hate - featuring members of Twitching Tongues, Terror and a Ring Of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestler - will release their self-titled album out on March 12th via Closed Casket Activities. A new single titled “Be Harder“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

God’s Hate are:

Vocals: Brody King

Guitars: Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues, ex-Nails)

Guitars: Martin Stewart (Terror, etc.)

Guitars: Anthonie Gonzalez

Bass: Alec Faber (Twitching Tongues)

Drums: Colin Young (Twitching Tongues)

Explains Colin:

“Some bands write a record every year, which is crazy. “Other bands write albums with 12 or 13 songs, but you can tell they put everything into five or six of those songs. My goal was to write an album full of songs that could be my favorite song. And yeah - this would’ve been out a lot sooner had COVID not happened, but I’m sure that’s the story for every band on the planet right now.

God’s Hate was a band born out of friendship and pure love for hardcore music and the desire to provide what we wanted to hear and felt was missing: Unapologetically hard music that holds nothing back musically or lyrically. There’s absolutely no room for bullshit, especially in the world we live in now. This record was straight-up therapy for us, and I hope it inspires some people to do the same thing: Create painful, hateful music out of love.”



“God’s Hate” track listing:

01 – “Number One”

02 – “Be Harder”

03 – “Finish The Job”

04 – “Six Feet Deep”

05 – “God’s Hate”

06 – “Eternity Of Hate”

07 – “Violence Unlimited”

08 – “The Valley Beyond (818)”

09 – “War Man”

10 – “Social Class Warfare”