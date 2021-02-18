Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Russia's Neorhythm

Band Photo: Neorhythm (?)

A considerable void in the realm of heavy, nineties-rooted aggressive groove metal has remained for years now, aside from a few longtime heavy hitters. Russia’s Neorhythm is rekindling that fire and pouring gasoline atop with flammable elements in the form of death metal, thrash, prog and math. One Mag performs all instruments and writes the music, while Telkw provides the vocals and lyrics. The dynamic duo tackles lofty subject matter, to say the least—uttered in English, Russian, Latin, Volapuk and Ancient Greek—involving the history of the world and the nature of mankind and civilization.

With their new self-released EP, “Evils,” Neorhythm focuses upon the more primal and dark nature that has threaded its way through the human experience. “Evils is about our common vices, internal and external, each of us individually and of society, as a whole, haunting all civilizations from the beginning of time and, probably, never erasable, because such is our dual nature,” the band states via a press release. The band’s lyrical overview encompasses elements of ontology, anthropology, psychology and psychology. This time around, Telkw conveys the conceptual framework in Russian exclusively, in spite of the English song titles.

“Servitude” offers the jagged riffle and mid-tempo pounding that is likely to appeal to Lamb Of God fans. Groove is the name of the game throughout the four-song EP. “Lies” begins with guitar squeals reminiscent of early Pantera, and the song unfolds not entirely unlike one characteristic of an early Slipknot album. There is a lot to take in during the course of the brief EP. And with the band sounding as though it is still truly finding itself, this duo is one to keep an eye on.