Dreamshade Guitarist Fella Discusses New Album "A Pale Blue Dot," The Influence Of Carl Sagan And COVID-19

Over the past hundred years, space has played a huge role in not only entertaining people, but fuelling wonder and a desire for knowledge. Though mankind has always been fascinated by the stars, the planets and what lies unknown in the vast black yonder, after Sputnik, our thirst to learn more intensified and men like Yuri Gagarin, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin fulfilled the dreams of our ancestors by leaving the very Earth itself. Space and astrophysics have continued to be popular subjects, thanks to the celebrity status of such scientists as Stephen Hawking, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Patrick Moore and Carl Sagan, who referred to Earth as "a pale blue dot."

Sagan's influence has spread not only across science and television, but to music too, with a Nightwish song named after him, as well as the touching Symphony Of Science electronic music project sampling many of his quotes. Now in 2021, his influence can be heard once more on the new Dreamshade album, appropriately named, "A Pale Blue Dot," which is set to be released on March 5th. Though originally Dreamshade attempted to sample the scientist as well, they instead took greater inspiration from his work to craft a vibrant album, filled with the same sense of experimentation and excitement that makes connects music with science.

To find out more about the album, including its breathtaking artwork, Sagan's influence and much more, I spoke with guitarist Fernando "Fella" Di Cicco and discovered a truly fascinating story behind the band's first full length album in five years. You can watch the interview in full below.