Abbath Begins Recording New Album; Mia Wallace Returns

Former Immortal frontman Abbath has confirmed that his eponymous band has begun recording what will be their third album, expected to be released later this year through Season Of Mist. A statement on the band's official Facebook reads as follows:

"In the beginning of February, we have entered Dub Studio in Kristiansand with producer Endre Kirkesola to record what will be the third Abbath album. The record is due later this year and promises to be everything you have learned to love about Abbath’s music and then some.

Expect to be blown away, this is some of the best material we've written so far - hard, heavy, catchy and huge. The best of all worlds.

"More details of the release will be posted soon, stay tuned for updates."

Abbath also recently confirmed that Nervosa bassist Mia Wallace has returned to the fold, following her departure last year. She is expected to perform on the new album.