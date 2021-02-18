Upon the Altar Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Absid ab Ordine Luminis"

Polish blackened death metal band Upon the Altar premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Absid ab Ordine Luminis", which will be out in stores February 19th via Putrid Cult.

Check out now "Absid ab Ordine Luminis" in its entirety below.

“We are Upon The Altar. No crystalline sound. No polished, touching solos. And no virtuosity. Some pure, evil tribute to the ’90s. Only the endless black hatred and one clear manifesto—destroy all life.

If you’re not convinced yet, get the fuck out. But if yes, come with us to the dangerous areas of cemeteries, where ritual mutilation go hand in hand with bodily pleasures. And try not to kill any living being while listening to this morbid hymn of total extinction.”