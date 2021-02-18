Left To Vanish (Ex-A Life Once Lost) Premiere New Music Video “Healthy” - Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach Guests

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Killswitch Engage/Times Of Grace, etc. vocalist Jesse Leach guests on Left To Vanish‘s new advance track and music video “Healthy“ streaming for you below:

Explains Left To Vanish‘s bassist Bryan Little:

“Jesse‘s been a long time advocate for mental health awareness. His part on this track is a perfect fit. He’s been seriously awesome to work with, and we’re extremely stoked with how both the track and video turned out.”

Comments guitarist Sean Salm:

“This is the first time we’ve ever made a prequel to a music video. The concept was sparked from our previous release ‘Pity‘, back in December. The main character is going through struggles of living in the present pandemic while questioning what is real, what is not, and even his own sanity.”