Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video “Raise Her”
A new official NSFW music video for Kissing Candice‘s latest advance track titled “Raise Her” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is off the group’s upcoming record which they have in the works.
Comments vocalist Joey Simpson:
“Sexy, creepy, uncomfortable, and just good old fashioned WEIRD! Tom Flynn and myself really pushed the visuals of this video as far as we could go without crossing that line. I want people to watch this music video and walk away saying, ‘what the hell was that?! I like it.'”
