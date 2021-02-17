Enforcer Posts New Live Video "Destroyer" Online
Swedish heavy metal band Enforcer recently announced their second live album, "Live By Fire II," which will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on March 19th 2021. Today, the band releases a live video for the second single from this captivating live recording: "Destroyer."
Olof Wikstrand comments: "'Destroyer!' The song where the title says it all. It’s another live classic from the previous five years that kicks the audience in their ass and get’s them going. Among my all-time favourites to open with and to play live."
Witness the merciless fury of "Destroyer" below.
