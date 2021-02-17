Einherjer Releases New Music Video "The Blood And The Iron"
Viking metal pioneers Einherjer will release their eighth studio album, "North Star," on February 26th, proving their status as the pioneers of blending Nordic black metal and folk metal genres into pure Norse Heavy Metal once again.
The album marks the band’s return to Napalm Records after 25 years, and the release of their legendary "Dragons Of The North album" (1996), which will be re-released as a re-mastered version on February 26th as well.
The band has now posted a new music video online for the song, "The Blood And The Iron," which can be seen below.
