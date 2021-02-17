Siniestro Signs With Black Lodge Records; New Album "Vortexx" To Be Released In May

Black Lodge Records are proud to announce the signing of Swedish death/thrash metal act Siniestro and their new album "Vortexx" is set for release May 14, 2021

First track from the album "One Last Bullet One Last Ride" will be out on March 19th along with a music video.

On the album you will also find guest appearances by Erik Grawsiö from Månegarm and Jens Järvinen from Järnblod.

Commander (Vocals, guitars, bass, organ) comments:

"We are proud to announce that we will release the new album 'Vortexx' in 2021. We have signed and sealed the deal with Black Lodge Records. We are looking forward to the great journey we have ahead of us. Take no prisoners. Leave No one alive."