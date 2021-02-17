Avaland Announces Debut Album "Theater Of Sorcery" Release

Grenoble, France's Avaland will welcome fans to their symphonic and operatic metal world when they release their debut album "Theater Of Sorcery" on April 2, 2021, via Rockshots Records.

Today, the band presents their new lyric video for the second single "Rise From The Ashes" featuring guests Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Madie (Nightmare/Faith In Agony), Zak Stevens (Ex-Savatage/TSO/Archon Angel), Heli Andrea (Mobius/OLANE), Jeff Kanji, Emmanuelson (Rising Steel/Ellipsis), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear/ex-Gamma Ray).

Band founder and mastermind Adrien G. Gzagg comments about the track:

"This is the great finale on the album! And what is a great finale without all the actors of the show? That’s why I decided to make everyone sing on this song, to reunite the whole Avaland Family on a powerful chorus. With the first track, there are the 2 hymns of Avaland. It’s for this kind of emotion I created Avaland, I’m impatient to sing this song on stage! Every character comes back to Avaland and the light shines again. It’s a bit “cliché”, but I like this happy end for this first album. It results perfectly from all the efforts we put in this first Opus and trust me, it was a long and hard road!"

Continue the exploration into the world of Avaland by listening and watching the video for "Rise From The Ashes"