Trollfest Posts New Animated Music Video "Happy Heroes" Online

After announcing their new EP, "Happy Heroes" (out March 19 via Napalm Records), the kings of True Norwegian Folk Metal Trollfest release the EP’s title track, "Happy Heroes," along with a truly Kaotic animated music video. Viewer discretion is advised!

Trollfest unleash their next troll adventure as soon as this tune kicks off! The video is a Kaotic, mad and colorful mess, where our trolls attempt to become powerful super heroes – however their plans to save the world don’t end up as planned. “Happy Heroes” takes you on a ride through an absurd world, musically accompanied by triumphant saxophones, heavy riffs and a whole lot of Trollfest’s very own True Norwegian Balkan Metal!

Four vivid songs on Happy Heroes deliver a vast variety of spectacular musical romps, made evident by the catchy original title track "Happy Heroes," wherein Trollfest tells the story of evil, self-righteous troll superheroes whom you should probably not call if you’re in need of help. The EP then presents three re-energized cover songs – Balkan and folk metal re-imaginings of the world-famous "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, quite possibly the cheeriest song known to man, the newly released "Don’t Worry Be Happy", by Bobby McFerrin, as well as the Aqua hit "Cartoon Heroes."