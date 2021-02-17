Eyehategod Releases New Lyric Video "Built Beneath The Lies"
New Orleans sludge metal legends Eyehategod has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Built Beneath The Lies." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming sixth album, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior," which is scheduled to be released through Century Media Records on March 12th. This will be the band's first album of new material since 2014's self-titled release and their first full length as a quartet.
