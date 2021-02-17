The Crown Premiere New Song & Music Video "We Drift On" From Upcoming New Album "Royal Destroyer"

Band Photo: The Crown (?)

A March 12th release date has been scheduled by Metal Blade Records for The Crown‘s new outing “Royal Destroyer“. A second advance track titled “We Drift On“ will premiere in a few hours (as of press time) via the below Christoffer Tönnäng directed music video.



