The Crown Premiere New Song & Music Video "We Drift On" From Upcoming New Album "Royal Destroyer"
Band Photo: The Crown (?)
A March 12th release date has been scheduled by Metal Blade Records for The Crown‘s new outing “Royal Destroyer“. A second advance track titled “We Drift On“ will premiere in a few hours (as of press time) via the below Christoffer Tönnäng directed music video.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Crown Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.