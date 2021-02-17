Feed Them Death Premiere New Song & Music Video "Displeasure In Pleasure" From Upcoming New Album "Negative"
UK-based avant-garde extreme metal unit Feed Them Death premiere a new song and music video "Displeasure In Pleasure", taken from their upcoming new record "Negative". The album will be released in vinyl, CD and digital via Brucia Records on May 7th, 2021.
