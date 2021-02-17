"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Godless Premiere New Track "Exacerbate The Most Depraved Temptations" From Upcoming New Album "Lustcifer"

posted Feb 17, 2021 at 3:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Puerto Rican black metal band Godless have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Exacerbate The Most Depraved Temptations". The track is off their impending new album "Lustcifer", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and The End Of Time Records (Ireland) on March 28th.

Check out now "Exacerbate The Most Depraved Temptations" below.

