Haissem Premiere New Song "An Inspiration For My Inner Carnifex" From Upcoming New Album "Philosofiend "
Haissem premiere a new song entitled "An Inspiration For My Inner Carnifex", taken from their upcoming new album "Philosofiend ". The record will be out in stores March 27th through Satanath Records and Exhumed Records.
Check out now "An Inspiration For My Inner Carnifex" below.
