Endseeker Reveals New Album "Mount Carcass" Details; Posts New Music Video "Unholy Rites" Online
On April 16th, Endseeker will release their new album, "Mount Carcass," via Metal Blade Records. For a first preview of the record, a video for the new single, "Unholy Rites" (directed and edited by the band's own Ben Liepelt), can be viewed below. "Mount Carcass" is available for pre-order from Metal Blade in the following formats:
- digipak-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- brick red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- dark viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- orange / black dust vinyl (Limited to 200 copies)
After unleashing Mount Carcass, Endseeker will host a record release livestream show on Sunday, April 18th at 10AM PST//1PM EST//7PM CET. Streamed live from Knust, Hamburg, reserve your ticket now at: www.eu.kingsroadmerch.com/endseeker
*Tickets are available only as bundles with purchase of CD or vinyl (shirt optional) via Kings Road
Endseeker comments: "We took all the frustration and despair over the cancelled shows and the whole misery Covid has brought upon us all and forged it into a bunch of straight forward, powerful songs that accompanied us through 2020 and will now be shared with the rest of the world. 'Mount Carcass' is definitely our most focused - in a way, even the angriest - record so far, and 'Unholy Rites', with its uplifting zombie-vibe, is the perfect opener for this new chapter in the history of Endseeker. We'd of course love to start this new chapter with YOU, our fans. Sadly, there won't be a sweaty sold-out release show like last time, however, we're back at the Knust in Hamburg on April 18th for a special livestream event (more details to be revealed soon). Come and celebrate with us online until we see each other in the pit again!"
