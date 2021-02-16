Interview

Vocalist Jon Davis Previews New Conan Album, Ungraven Split EP With Slomatics, Live Releases And More

Britain has a long and storied history when it comes to heavy metal music. Though most will say that the genre was born on the island, fathered by Black Sabbath, with other icons such as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and Saxon following suit, it never quite achieved the popularity and attention as it did in Germany, Scandinavia, or even America. Despite this, there has always been a steady stream of British metal bands and in 2012, the world was introduced to Conan, perhaps the best doom metal band from England since Electric Wizard.

Since then, Conan has established themselves as a vital part of the global doom metal scene and frontman Jon Davis has also extended his creative outlet by forming Ungraven, a more black metal laden affair. Though it started as a solo project, Tuskar's Tyler Hodges joined in 2019, before the lineup was rounded up with the addition of former Fudge Tunnel bassist David Riley.

To find out more about Ungraven and their upcoming split EP with Belfast bruisers The Slomatics, as well as the current status of a new Conan album and their new live release, "Live At Freak Valley," I spoke with Jon Davis and discovered some truly exciting things about both bands. You can listen to the interview in full below.