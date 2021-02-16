Behemoth Frontman Nergal Fined By Polish Government For "Offending Religious Feelings"

Behemoth frontman Adam Darski, better known as Nergal, has been convicted by a Polish court of "offending religious feelings." Subsequently, the musician has been fined PLN15000 (around $4000) but has indicated that he will appeal against the ruling. The so-called offence was pertaining to an Instagram post, in which the vocalist shared a picture of himself standing over a picture of the virgin Mary.

Nergal has previously been in trouble with the Polish system over such matters before. Previously, he faced a long and drawn out legal battle after he ripped up a bible on stage, for which he has found innocent, though a retrial was scheduled, it was eventually dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

The Polish government itself has been in the news a lot in recent years, owing to their ultra conservative positions, which has seen abortion almost completely outlawed, ordering historians to apologise to the relative of a former Polish mayor who gave up Jews to the Nazis, while reported anti-Semite Tomasz Rzymkowski has been appointed the deputy minister for education. The government's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has also been criticised, after announcing that they will end their lockdown, despite over 5000 people a day being diagnosed with the illness since January.