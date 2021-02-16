Iced Earth's Schaffer Seen Charging Officers In Recently Released Footage From D.C. Capitol Riot

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer is thought to appear in a recently released surveillance footage from the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach. The video was submitted as evidence for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial and was released by CNN on Monday (February 15).

A man thought to be Schaffer can be seen near the front of the mob, wearing a blue hoodie, fingerless gloves, an ‘Oath Keepers’ hat, and pointing his finger while yelling at the officers.

Jon Schaffer remains in custody while awaiting to face the below charges in Washington, DC.:

1) Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

2) Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

3) Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds

4) Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

5) Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building

6) Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building





Jon Schaffer - FBI Complain... by Last Day