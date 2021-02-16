Sunnata Premiere New Song "Black Serpent" From Upcoming New Album "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth"
Polish doom outfit Sunnata premiere a new song entitled "Black Serpent". The track is off their impending new album "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth", which will be out in stores February 26 via Bandcamp.
Explain the band:
"'Black Serpent' is very different from our previous single 'Crows'. Heavily inspired by repetitive, neurotic, a bit kraut-like rhythms and church-like harmonised vocals it hits you suddenly with full spectrum doom riffage just to take you on a shamanic ayahuasca interdimensional trip shortly after. All of this to create a background for yet another story of religious fanaticism."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Obituary & The Absence Members Unite In New Band
- Next Article:
Iced Earth's Schaffer: New Footage Released
0 Comments on "Sunnata Premiere New Song 'Black Serpent'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.