Sunnata Premiere New Song "Black Serpent" From Upcoming New Album "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth"

Polish doom outfit Sunnata premiere a new song entitled "Black Serpent". The track is off their impending new album "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth", which will be out in stores February 26 via Bandcamp.

Explain the band:

"'Black Serpent' is very different from our previous single 'Crows'. Heavily inspired by repetitive, neurotic, a bit kraut-like rhythms and church-like harmonised vocals it hits you suddenly with full spectrum doom riffage just to take you on a shamanic ayahuasca interdimensional trip shortly after. All of this to create a background for yet another story of religious fanaticism."