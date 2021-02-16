Obituary Bassist Terry Butler Joins Forces w/ The Absence Members In New Band Inhuman Condition

Band Photo: Obituary (?)



Obituary bassist Terry Butler has joined forces with The Absence drummer Jeramie Kling and guitarist Taylor Nordberg in a new project named Inhuman Condition. Kling is also handling the vocal duties in the group. The band have started tracking their debut release at Kling and Nordberg‘s Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida.





Says Nordberg of the project:

“Jeramie and I can’t wait to finally release these songs! Him and I wrote the album back in September of 2019, and after we left Massacre last fall, we wanted to keep the songs alive but under a different flag. Enter Terry Butler on bass. Enter Jeramie Kling‘s vocals. Inhuman Condition was born! We are finishing up the vocals now, but we made a quick teaser/demo for you to hear a sneak peek.”

Adds Terry Butler:

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of Inhuman Condition! Taylor and Jeramie wrote some blistering heavy-as-hell songs full of hooks. It’s a perfect mix of brutal death/thrash metal. Can’t wait for people to hear this!”