Iced Earth Vocalist Stu Block & Bassist Luke Appleton Officially Quit The Band
Iced Earth vocalist Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton have announced their departure from the band, in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the group’s guitarist and founding member Jon Schaffer.
Earlier today (Monday, February 15) Block announced his resignation from the group, posting the below statement:
“Hey All,
Well, there are times and events when you have to take stock and re evaluate your life, work, and trajectory for the future. That being said I have informed Jon and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth with immediate effect.
Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It’s the best decision in many ways for my personal/ professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper.
Much love and respect to you all. Don’t fret! Stay tuned for some exciting things to come! Time to embark upon a new chapter. Be good to each other.
Stu Block ???? ????”
Bassist Luke Appleton , who joined the band in 2012 and played on the "Plagues Of Babylon" and "Incorruptible" albums, issued a separate statement telling:
“In response to recent events & circumstances, I have notified Iced Earth‘s management and Jon that I will be resigning as the Iced Earth bassist with immediate effect.
I would like to thank everyone who has sent me their support and love during this difficult time. Thank you!!!”
Block and Appleton's departures from Iced Earth come almost exactly one month after Schaffer's arrest for his involvement in the January 06 U.S. Capitol Building riots.
