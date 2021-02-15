Burning Witches To Release New Album "The Witch Of The North" In May

Swiss heavy metal coven Burning Witches and Nuclear Blast Records are delighted to reveal the magnificent cover artwork and the tracklist for the band's fourth full-length, "The Witch Of The North," which will be released on May 28th 2021.

From the epic title-track to the album’s catchiest anthem "We Stand As One" over to the ballad ‘Lady Of The Woods’ and speedy riff attacks like "Thrall," "Flight Of The Valkyries," and "Nine Worlds," "The Witch Of The North" marks a new highlight in the band’s career, with vocalist Laura brilliantly shifting from aggressive to seductive with ease. It doesn't matter if you have followed the band since its humble beginnings in 2015 or just recently fell for their charms, Burning Witches are doubtlessly one of the most sensational bands in heavy metal right now.

Burning Witches comment:

"We are happy and proud to already announce the new album and show you the terrific cover art! We have grown together as a team and have evolved our sound to the next level, the Witches 2021 are heavier and more epic than ever! So is the cover: Claudio Bergamín's amazing art is the perfect reflection of the record: icy, mystical, timeless and powerful! Please meet the The Witch Of The North and fall in love with our evolution!“

The cover artwork was created by Chilean artist Claudio Bergamín (Judas Priest's Firepower) and it sets the mood for the enthralling journey through enchanted forests and across snow-capped mountain tops that is: "The Witch Of The North."

Cover artist Claudio Bergamín states:

"The one and only Schmier from Destruction, reached out to me to ask if I'd be interested in doing the new Burning Witches album cover. Needless to say I was delighted to jump on board. The band had a very unique concept so it took me a couple of weeks to come up with an idea I was happy with. They wanted a classic looking illustration; pretty much in the vibe of Ken Kelly and Frank Frazetta. The Forest Witch was inspired by The Ents from 'Lord of The Rings' and Botticelli's 'Birth of Venus'. The girls' depictions were done in pure comic book style, and working on their faces to make them look as close as possible to the real people was a lot of fun. I wish more bands would ask me for that!"

Tracklisting:

1. Winter's Wrath

2. The Witch Of the North

3. Tainted Ritual

4. We Stand As One

5. Flight Of The Valkyries

6. The Circle Of Five

7. Lady Of The Woods

8. Thrall

9. Omen

10. Nine Worlds

11. For Eternity

12. Dragon's Dream

13. Eternal Frost