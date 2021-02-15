Epica Posts New Acoustic Video "Omegacoustic" Online
Dutch Symphonic metal band Epica will release their new album "Omega" on February 26th through Nuclear Blast. Today the band reveals a music video for an acoustic version of the title track, named "Omegacoustic."
"It’s always a lot of fun to work on acoustic versions of new songs. For this one, I stripped down the title song of our upcoming album and wanted to give it an uplifting country vibe. Also, it’s the first time we are releasing an acoustic version before the actual album version! I absolutely can’t wait for you to discover the original. Hang on, the 26th is coming!", comments guitarist Isaac Delahaye.
