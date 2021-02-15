Mayhem Postpones European Tour With Mortiis
The upcoming Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour featuring black metal pioneers Mayhem and undisputed inventor of dungeon synth Mortiis, as support act, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The new dates will be announced soon.
"While it surely will come as no surprise to anyone, we are yet again forced to postpone the European tour. We would have hoped to release new dates at this time as well, but we are still working on it and will announce them as soon as we possibly can. Hails to our fans for your support through these weird times. We hope to see you all soon again!" comments Mortiis.
