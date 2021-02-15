"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Possession 1981 Premiere New NSFW Music Video For "Pendulum Has Swung"

posted Feb 15, 2021 at 2:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Michigan-based crusty hardcore outfit Possession 1981 premiere a new NSFW music video fro their track "Pendulum Has Swung".

Explain the band:

"'Pendulum Has Swung' was written and recorded in 3 hours on a whim one afternoon. Featuring guest vocals from South Florida metal outfit No Coffin. All relationships waver or decay entirely. Either begrudgingly or amicably. It is human and it is inevitable."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Possession 1981 Premiere New NSFW Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 