Possession 1981 Premiere New NSFW Music Video For "Pendulum Has Swung"
Michigan-based crusty hardcore outfit Possession 1981 premiere a new NSFW music video fro their track "Pendulum Has Swung".
Explain the band:
"'Pendulum Has Swung' was written and recorded in 3 hours on a whim one afternoon. Featuring guest vocals from South Florida metal outfit No Coffin. All relationships waver or decay entirely. Either begrudgingly or amicably. It is human and it is inevitable."
