Enforced Premiere New Song "Curtain Fire" From Upcoming New Album "Kill Grid"

posted Feb 15, 2021 at 2:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Richmond-based death/thrash metal band Enforced premiere a new song called "Curtain Fire", taken from their upcoming new album "Kill Grid". The effort will be released March 12th via Century Media Records.

Check out now "Curtain Fire" below.


