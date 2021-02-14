This Is Turin Premiere New Song & Music Video "Excommunicate"
UK band This Is Turin premiere a new song and music video "Excommunicate", taken from their EP "T.U.R.I.N.".
Tell the band:
“Redemption is lost in a sea of tortured souls. Excommunicate is a journey of losing faith. Only so many prayers can go unanswered. Only so many wrongs can be suffered. You must let go in order to save your soul. Excommunicate is a desperate account of having all hope shattered. Excommunicate is freedom. Excommunicate is finding light in the darkness.”
