Abjection Premiere New Song "An Illusion of Sleep" From Upcoming Debut EP "Malignant Deviation"
Canadian death metal band Abjection premiere a new song entitled "An Illusion of Sleep", taken from their upcoming debut EP, "Malignant Deviation". The outing will be released by Godz ov War Productions on March 25th.
Check out now "An Illusion of Sleep" below.
EP "Malignant Deviation" Tracl Listing:
01. Of Consuming Decay
02. An Illusion of Sleep
03. The Black Stag
04. Nightmares Awoken
05. The Madness Within
06. A Darkness Unutterable
Malignant Deviation was mixed and mastered by Otso Ukkonen, and features artwork by Jessica Hudson.
