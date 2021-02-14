Interview
Demon Head Vocalist Discusses New Album "Viscera," Art And Anthropology
There's certainly many ways in which the darkness of life and the cosmos can be represented. Whether it's through stories, paintings or most familiar to those of us on this website, music, the wickedness within existence doesn't go unrepresented. Last month, Danish quintet Demon Head unleashed their fourth album, "Viscera," a record which certainly lives up to its title, featuring a bleak atmosphere but overall, an effort with an underlying hopeful message.
To find out more about one of the most interesting albums of the year so far, I spoke with frontman Marcus Ferreira Larsen, who explained the role of depression on the album, the fascinating story behind the cover artwork, how his training in anthropology came into play and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
