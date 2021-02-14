"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Interview

Demon Head Vocalist Discusses New Album "Viscera," Art And Anthropology

posted Feb 14, 2021 at 8:45 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

There's certainly many ways in which the darkness of life and the cosmos can be represented. Whether it's through stories, paintings or most familiar to those of us on this website, music, the wickedness within existence doesn't go unrepresented. Last month, Danish quintet Demon Head unleashed their fourth album, "Viscera," a record which certainly lives up to its title, featuring a bleak atmosphere but overall, an effort with an underlying hopeful message.

To find out more about one of the most interesting albums of the year so far, I spoke with frontman Marcus Ferreira Larsen, who explained the role of depression on the album, the fascinating story behind the cover artwork, how his training in anthropology came into play and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.

Diamond Oz's avatar

Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Demon Head Vocalist Discusses New Album 'Viscera'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 