Frozen Crown Reveals New Album "Winterbane" Details

Italian heavy metal outfit Frozen Crown has posted a new statement online, detailing their upcoming new album, "Winterbane," which is set to be released through Scarlet Records on April 23rd. The post reads as follows:

"'Winterbane' is the third Frozen Crown album, and by far the most obscure of our works.

"The third chapter consolidates the classic Frozen Crown trademark sound and brings it to the next level, giving priority to a straightforward and in-your-face approach based on powerful and dynamic drums and thundering bass lines. Guitar work plays a key role again, this time richer and more intricate than ever, drawing catchy melodies along lead singer Giada Etro's vocals.

"The heaviest of our albums, with strong classic metal vibes adding to the usual power / melodeath combination, Winterbane represents a proper group effort thanks to the flawless new three (yet to be revealed) members intake.

"For what concerns production duties, we teamed up once again with Andrea Fusini, who delivered the best and most powerful production ever in Frozen Crown history. The album features a special guest appearance by talented singer Federica Lanna (Volturian) and a cover of a classic Judas Priest song from the Painkiller album.

"The artwork, once again by songwriter Federico Mondelli, depicts the bloody, war permeated Frozen Crown world – and, figuratively, the band facing its former incarnation, gaining strength from the past and becoming a new and more powerful version of itself.

"'Winterbane' brings out the darker, heavier and louder nature of Frozen Crown, more powerful and raw than ever."

Tracklisting:

1. Embrace The Night

2. Towards The Sun

3. Far Beyond

4. The Lone Stranger

5. Crown Eternal

6. The Water Dancer

7. Angels In Disguise (feat Federica Lanna)

8. Night Crawler (Judas Priest cover)

9. Tales Of The Forest

10. Blood On The Snow