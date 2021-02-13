LGND (For The Fallen Dreams) Premiere New Track “Spite Me” - The Ghost Inside Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk Guests
A new LGND song named “Spite Me” has premiered and it finds the band’s Chad Ruhlig (For The Fallen Dreams) joining forces with The Ghost Inside drummer Andrew Tkaczyk.
Tells Ruhlig:
“Writing ‘Spite Me‘ with one of my closest friends of nearly 20 years was one of those surreal full circle moments for Andrew and I. We got our start in music together and we were able to join forces again for a crushingly heavy track that expresses lots of emotion lyrically and sonically. I am extremely proud of how it turned out and our journey that led us back to writing together again.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Drowned God Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Butcher Babies Premiere New Track "Yorktown"
0 Comments on "LGND Premiere New Track “Spite Me”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.