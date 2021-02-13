LGND (For The Fallen Dreams) Premiere New Track “Spite Me” - The Ghost Inside Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk Guests

A new LGND song named “Spite Me” has premiered and it finds the band’s Chad Ruhlig (For The Fallen Dreams) joining forces with The Ghost Inside drummer Andrew Tkaczyk.

Tells Ruhlig:

“Writing ‘Spite Me‘ with one of my closest friends of nearly 20 years was one of those surreal full circle moments for Andrew and I. We got our start in music together and we were able to join forces again for a crushingly heavy track that expresses lots of emotion lyrically and sonically. I am extremely proud of how it turned out and our journey that led us back to writing together again.”