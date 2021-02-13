The Drowned God Premiere New Music Video “I Met You”
Philadelphia blackgaze band The Drowned God have a March 26th release date planned for their new outing “Pale Home” via Solid State Records. A new official music video for their new advance track off it titled “I Met You“, has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
The “Pale Home” album track list reads as follows:
01 – “I Met You”
02 – “Buried In The Room”
03 – “Awake In The Mourning”
04 – “Without Ceremony”
05 – “Near Spanish Lake”
06 – “And It Was Weeping”
07 – “All Haunted”
08 – “Gnashing Of Teeth”
09 – “Bleeding Nature”
10 – “You Remained Silent”
