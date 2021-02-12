Paysage d’Hiver Premiere New Track "Bluet" From Upcoming New Album "Geister"
Switzerland-based black metal unit Paysage d’Hiver premiere a new track called "Bluet", taken from their upcoming new album "Geister". The effort is slated for release on April 23 via to the act’s Bandcamp page.
Check out now "Bluet" below.
