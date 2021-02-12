Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Malachite Mountains" From Upcoming New Self-Titled EP
Experimental death metal band Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, etc.) premiere a new song named "Malachite Mountains", taken from their upcoming self-titled EP. The outing will be released by Everlasting Spew Records (CD and digital) on March 15th, with vinyl arriving later.
Check out now "Malachite Mountains" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aversed Premiere New Song "Abandoned"
- Next Article:
Paysage d’Hiver Premiere New Track "Bluet"
0 Comments on "Turris Eburnea Premiere 'Malachite Mountains'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.