Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Malachite Mountains" From Upcoming New Self-Titled EP

Experimental death metal band Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, etc.) premiere a new song named "Malachite Mountains", taken from their upcoming self-titled EP. The outing will be released by Everlasting Spew Records (CD and digital) on March 15th, with vinyl arriving later.

Check out now "Malachite Mountains" below.



