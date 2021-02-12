Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Animated Music Video For “It’s A Raid” - Post Malone Guests
Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)
Ozzy Osbourne premieres a new official animated music video for his “It’s A Raid“. The track appears on Ozzy‘s latest studio album, “Ordinary Man“ and is a collaboration with Post Malone. It tells the story of Osbourne accidentally calling the police to a drugged out studio session for Black Sabbath “Vol. 4” recording sessions back in 1972, after mistakenly activating the security alarm.
