Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Denmark's Sulphurous

Born from the heavy metal hallowed ground that gave us Mercyful Fate and King Diamond, Sulphurous also grew from the soil of Copenhagen, Denmark. The dank death metal band has been toiling away in the underground since 2008. They’ve primarily offered demo material more than anything else, aside from an EP and a well-received LP in 2018 entitled “Dolorous Death Knell.” The duo now returns with a brief but banging two-song EP by the name of “Encircling Darkness,” set for release on 7” vinyl and digitally via Me Saco Un Ojo Records.

The EP is seemingly a teaser for their second full-length album that’s slated for a late summer release. The two songs will surely cause numerous death metal heads to salivate for the upcoming LP like a dog that’s just out of reach of a bloody ribeye steak. Both songs plumb the depths of hellish blackened death metal. They are ripe with tremolo picking, sermon-like vocals and melodic guitar work that entails a Middle Eastern music quality. Most importantly, Sulphurous offers death metal that fans are likely to revisit again and again.