Sumo Cyco Reveals New Album "Initiation" Details; Posts New Music Video "Bystander" Online

Canadian alt-metal crossover stars Sumo Cyco are about to transcend into an explosive new era with their upcoming full-length, "Initiation," scheduled for release on May 7, 2021 via Napalm Records! Interlaced with infectious heavy metal grooves, pop-perfected hooks, electronic undertones and a dose of punk flavor, Initiation breaks all the rules while delivering a cohesive yet purely unbridled sonic adventure.

Sumo Cyco has cemented their name by garnering an impressive legion of fans with their hardworking attitude and storybuilding prowess. With Initiation, Sumo Cyco takes it to a whole new level – demonstrated by their new single, "Bystander!" Crowned by expert, airtight vocal domination from Juno-nominated pop star-turned-rock frontwoman Skye “Sever” Sweetnam, the track features an aggressive, fast-paced attack of low, grooving metal riffage, relentless drums and slinking electronic accents. Its accompanying music video reflects the track’s energetic, chaotic vibe with sharp, vivid visuals. Don’t just be a bystander, check it out now!

Frontwoman Skye “Sever” Sweetnam says about “Bystander” and its video:

“‘Bystander’ was inspired by the frustration of our lives turning upside down in this pandemic. I felt like instead of living my life, I was now a slave to a screen, watching the world fall apart right before my eyes, totally helpless. The music video depicts my character trapped in a floating house watching news events taking place on TV, and at the same time, right outside my window. This entire video was produced, filmed and edited by Matt and I in our home studio!”

"Initiation" invites a mass of new followers into their warped, dystopian-like world of “Cyco City”! As with its predecessors "Lost In Cyco City" (2014), "Opus Mar" (2017) and countless singles, "Initiation" is based in the imaginative conceptual location of “Cyco City”. But unlike most concept albums, the lyrical content is inspired by the band’s real-time environment – featuring timely, personal themes of love, sacrifice, anxiety, empowerment and more that all listeners can relate to.

Sweetnam adds about the album:

"The album’s title, 'Initiation,' stems from wanting to invite the audience to be “initiated” into our world. There are usually two congruent themes to each of our albums – one is real-world inspiration, and the other is “Cyco City”, a comic book-esque alternate universe where all our music videos take place. With Initiation, we introduce four gangs or clubs. Our music videos for Initiation all include a theme of these clubs – whether it’s gang vs. gang, a forbidden love between opposing sides, or the idea of having to choose where you belong.

"Outside of the story, the lyrics relate to the polarization of the world we live in now. We all have a longing to belong, but what makes one feel accepted or ostracized from a group? To be INITIATED, would you be willing to try to understand another point of view? I have always written lyrics about internal struggle, the war within oneself. Throughout the album, we bounce back and forth between struggle and overcoming. It reflects the times, and there are moments that seem a bit dark."

Initiation tracklisting:*

1. Love You Wrong

2. Bystander

3. Vertigo

4. Bad News

5. No Surrender

6. M.I.A.

7. Cyclone

8. Run with the Giants

9. Overdrive

10. Power & Control

11. This Dance Is Doomed

12. Awakened (not available on standard digital version)

*Various new tracks, such as “New Jive” and “We Are The Nation” are available in different groupings on various formats of Initiation (i.e. Die Hard Limited Edition).

Initiation will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak

- LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl

- Die Hard Limited Edition: LP Gatefold Purple/Yellow/Pink Inkspot Vinyl + 7” Orange Transparent Vinyl Single w/ Two Bonus Tracks + Signed Photo (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300 worldwide)