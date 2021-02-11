Crypta Completes Debut Album; Vocalist Fernanda Lira Featured In "Napalm Next Door"

Brazilian/Dutch death metal band Crypta, featuring former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has posted an update online confirming that they have completed the recording, mixing and mastering of their as-yet untitled debut album. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"We'd like to share with you all that our album is finally already recorded, mixed, mastered and delivered to the label - and we couldn't be any happier with it! We already know which singles will be released over the next months and also the release date - which will be announced soon!

"We also took the time that we were all together in Brazil to record our first ever video clip and shoot lots of new material including videos and pics. There's so many news coming, so don't forget to stay tuned on our socials, cause we'll be posting lots of updates around here!

"Thanks a lot for all the support during this period, we certainly used it as a fuel to record a nice album!"

In addition, vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira was featured in the most recent episode of "Napalm Next Door," which can be seen below.