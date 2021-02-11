No Raza Shares New Music Video "Atrición"

Colombian metal outfit No Raza has posted a new music video online for the song, "Atrición." You can check it out below.

No Raza vocalist Juan Guillermo Cano about the song: "'Atricio´n' (Attrition) is repentance through the eternal punishment and suffering of sin that is experienced by having harmed both living beings and our main goddess called Mother Earth, an offense that must be paid through tribulation and eternal martyrdom. This is a very special video because it was made during these difficult times for humanity, it is the result of everything that our kind has destroyed and damaged throughout his path in this planet, now it is only the beginning of an era of fury and condemnation from the sacred nature."