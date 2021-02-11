Bridge Burner (Ex-Ulcerate) Premiere New Track "Disempath" From Upcoming New Album

New Zealand’s Bridge Burner premiere a new track entitled "Disempath", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be out in stores April 2, 2021 via Hibernation Release.

Tells vocalist Ben Read (ex-Ulcerate):

“Obviously there is the cliche of every band saying their new material is their best yet, but it is very much true with Disempath. When Bridge Burner started six years ago, Josh and I wanted to do a grimy D-beat band that was fast and angry. Since that starting point, I feel like we have been searching for our sound—we all listen to a wide array of heavy and extreme music, and I think it’s taken time to distill those elements into music we feel represents us best as a band.

I feel like we have found that with Disempath. We don’t really have a particular subgenre we exist in, we just all contribute material and a good riff is a good riff, regardless of style. There are elements that are core to us—the D-beat is still there, but as long as it sounds frantic, or sinister, or unnerving, that’s us. The music has become a perfect representation of what I write about in my lyrics, and I feel that Disempath is the closest we have come to what Bridge Burner is meant to be.”